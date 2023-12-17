The Washington Wizards (4-20) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they look to stop a four-game road losing streak when they take on the Phoenix Suns (13-12) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and MNMT2.

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 124 - Wizards 113

Suns vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 12.5)

Wizards (+ 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-10.9)

Suns (-10.9) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Under (244.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.6

The Wizards' .458 ATS win percentage (11-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .440 mark (11-14-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Washington covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (50%).

Phoenix's games have gone over the total 64% of the time this season (16 out of 25), less often than Washington's games have (16 out of 24).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 3-19, while the Suns are 9-7 as moneyline favorites.

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns are 12th in the NBA with 115.4 points per game so far this year. At the other end, they rank 16th with 114.2 points allowed per game.

With 41.5 rebounds allowed per game, Phoenix ranks third-best in the league. It ranks 18th in the league by averaging 43.6 rebounds per contest.

This year, the Suns rank 11th in the league in assists, dishing out 26.2 per game.

Phoenix ranks 24th in the NBA at 14.1 turnovers per game, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

With 12.2 threes per game, the Suns are 18th in the NBA. They have a 38.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks sixth in the league.

