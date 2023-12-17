Suns vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 17
The Washington Wizards (4-20), on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET, will attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak at the Phoenix Suns (13-12).
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Wizards matchup in this article.
Suns vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Suns vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Suns (-12.5)
|244.5
|-800
|+550
|FanDuel
|Suns (-12.5)
|245
|-820
|+570
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns vs Wizards Additional Info
|Suns vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Suns vs Wizards Injury Report
|Suns vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Wizards Prediction
Suns vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game with a +29 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.4 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 114.2 per contest (16th in the league).
- The Wizards put up 116.8 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 126.8 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -241 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10 points per game.
- The two teams average 232.2 points per game combined, 12.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 241 points per game combined, 3.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Washington has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 13 times.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Devin Booker
|29.5
|-105
|28.1
|Kevin Durant
|28.5
|-111
|30.7
|Jusuf Nurkic
|15.5
|-105
|12.5
Suns and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+700
|+325
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
