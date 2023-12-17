Sunday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Phoenix Suns (13-12) and the Washington Wizards (4-20) at Footprint Center features the Suns' Kevin Durant and the Wizards' Deni Avdija as players to watch.

How to Watch Suns vs. Wizards

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, MNMT2

Suns' Last Game

The Suns dropped their previous game to the Knicks, 139-122, on Friday. Durant was their high scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kevin Durant 29 3 6 0 0 4 Devin Booker 28 2 9 0 0 1 Jusuf Nurkic 21 12 2 1 0 1

Suns Players to Watch

Durant's numbers for the season are 30.7 points, 5.6 assists and 6.3 boards per contest.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers on the season are 12.5 points, 9.9 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 47.3% from the floor.

Devin Booker posts 28.1 points, 5.9 boards and 8.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Jordan Goodwin puts up 6.4 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Devin Booker 25.3 5.5 6.8 0.8 0.5 1.6 Jusuf Nurkic 14.9 11.4 4.0 0.8 1.3 0.7 Kevin Durant 17.4 2.6 3.6 0.4 0.7 1.4 Jordan Goodwin 8.2 4.7 3.5 0.5 0.2 0.8 Eric Gordon 10.5 1.1 1.5 0.6 0.4 2.1

