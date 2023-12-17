You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kevin Durant, Kyle Kuzma and others on the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards ahead of their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs Wizards Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: +114)

The 29.5-point total set for Durant on Sunday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.2 fewer rebounds per game (6.3) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).

Durant has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Jusuf Nurkic is scoring 12.5 points per game this season, 3.0 less than his points prop on Sunday.

He pulls down 9.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Sunday.

Nurkic has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Sunday.

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -104) 8.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: +144)

Devin Booker's 28.1 points per game are 1.4 less than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Sunday (5.5).

Booker has dished out 8.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

Booker has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -141) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -104)

The 24.5-point over/under for Kuzma on Sunday is 1.2 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 5.5).

Kuzma has dished out 4.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Sunday's over/under.

Kuzma has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Deni Avdija Props

PTS REB AST 11.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +130)

Deni Avdija has averaged 11.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.3 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 5.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game.

Avdija has averaged four assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

