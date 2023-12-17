How to Watch the Suns vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Wizards (4-20) will look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (13-12) on December 17, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Wizards.
Suns vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
Suns vs Wizards Additional Info
|Suns vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Suns vs Wizards Injury Report
|Suns vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Wizards Prediction
|Suns vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Wizards Player Props
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.
- The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.
- The 115.4 points per game the Suns score are 11.4 fewer points than the Wizards allow (126.8).
- When Phoenix puts up more than 126.8 points, it is 3-0.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are scoring 117.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 113.1 points per contest.
- Phoenix cedes 116.7 points per game at home, compared to 111.1 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Suns are sinking 0.6 fewer treys per game (11.9) than away from home (12.5). However, they have a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to on the road (37.7%).
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nassir Little
|Questionable
|Knee
|Eric Gordon
|Questionable
|Leg
|Josh Okogie
|Out
|Hip
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Out
|Ankle
