The Washington Wizards (4-20) will look to stop a four-game road slide when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (13-12) on December 17, 2023 at Footprint Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: Monumental Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 50.3% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Phoenix has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Wizards are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 18th.

The 115.4 points per game the Suns score are 11.4 fewer points than the Wizards allow (126.8).

When Phoenix puts up more than 126.8 points, it is 3-0.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

The Suns are scoring 117.2 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 113.1 points per contest.

Phoenix cedes 116.7 points per game at home, compared to 111.1 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Suns are sinking 0.6 fewer treys per game (11.9) than away from home (12.5). However, they have a better three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to on the road (37.7%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries