The Washington Wizards (4-20) visit the Phoenix Suns (13-12) after losing four straight road games. The Suns are heavy favorites by 12.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The point total is set at 244.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and MNMT2

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -12.5 244.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 244.5 points in five of 25 games this season.

Phoenix has had an average of 229.6 points in its games this season, 14.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Suns' ATS record is 11-14-0 this season.

This season, Phoenix has been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

Phoenix has played as a favorite of -800 or more once this season and won that game.

The Suns have a 88.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Suns vs Wizards Additional Info

Suns vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 244.5 % of Games Over 244.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 5 20% 115.4 232.2 114.2 241 227.2 Wizards 13 54.2% 116.8 232.2 126.8 241 238.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have gone 4-6 over their last 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have gone over the total five times.

In home games, Phoenix has a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (6-5-0).

The 115.4 points per game the Suns score are 11.4 fewer points than the Wizards give up (126.8).

Phoenix has a 1-2 record against the spread and a 3-0 record overall when putting up more than 126.8 points.

Suns vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Suns and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 11-14 1-0 16-9 Wizards 11-13 1-1 16-8

Suns vs. Wizards Point Insights

Suns Wizards 115.4 Points Scored (PG) 116.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 1-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-7 3-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-11 114.2 Points Allowed (PG) 126.8 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 11-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 11-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.