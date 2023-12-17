On Sunday, December 17, 2023, the Phoenix Suns (12-8) take the court against the Washington Wizards (3-16) at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and MNMT2.

Suns vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: AZFamily, MNMT2

Suns Players to Watch

Kevin Durant posts 31.0 points, 5.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Jusuf Nurkic posts 12.1 points, 3.9 assists and 9.2 rebounds per contest.

Devin Booker averages 27.9 points, 5.8 boards and 8.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon posts 14.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 41.3% from downtown with 2.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen puts up 11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 46.5% from downtown (seventh in NBA) with 2.2 made treys per game.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma generates 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game for the Wizards.

On a per-game basis, Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Wizards are getting 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Jordan Poole this year.

Tyus Jones is putting up 10.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He is draining 49.2% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while putting up 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Suns vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Suns Wizards 116.2 Points Avg. 116.8 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 125.1 47.1% Field Goal % 48.3% 38.4% Three Point % 35.4%

