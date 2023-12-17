Who is the team to beat at the top of the Pac-12 this college basketball season? Our power rankings below fill you in on all you need to know about each team.

Pac-12 Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Arizona

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 30-1
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: -165
  • Overall Rank: 1st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 16th
  • Last Game: L 92-84 vs Purdue

Next Game

  • Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Washington

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +2500
  • Overall Rank: 17th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 18th
  • Last Game: W 100-99 vs Seattle U

Next Game

  • Opponent: Eastern Washington
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

3. Colorado

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 25-6
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +650
  • Overall Rank: 20th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 174th
  • Last Game: W 90-68 vs Northern Colorado

Next Game

  • Opponent: Utah Tech
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

4. Utah

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 24-7
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1600
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th
  • Last Game: W 76-62 vs Utah Valley

Next Game

  • Opponent: Bellarmine
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Washington State

  • Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 20-11
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +5000
  • Overall Rank: 53rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 295th
  • Last Game: L 69-61 vs Santa Clara

Next Game

  • Opponent: Boise State
  • Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. USC

  • Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +700
  • Overall Rank: 70th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th
  • Last Game: L 91-75 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Alabama State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Oregon

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 16-15
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +1400
  • Overall Rank: 77th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 73rd
  • Last Game: L 83-63 vs Syracuse

Next Game

  • Opponent: Kent State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

8. UCLA

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 14-16
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +900
  • Overall Rank: 90th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 120th
  • Last Game: L 67-60 vs Ohio State

Next Game

  • Opponent: CSU Northridge
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

9. Stanford

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 13-17
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +4000
  • Overall Rank: 97th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd
  • Last Game: W 82-64 vs Idaho

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ San Diego State
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

10. Arizona State

  • Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 11-20
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +10000
  • Overall Rank: 119th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 33rd
  • Last Game: L 79-59 vs TCU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Northwestern
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Cal

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 6-25
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 143rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 157th
  • Last Game: L 88-78 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Opponent: UCSD
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

12. Oregon State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 7-23
  • Odds to Win Pac-12: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 214th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 116th
  • Last Game: W 66-65 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Opponent: Idaho State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

