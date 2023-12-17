The Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers are slated to play in a Week 15 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has 435 yards receiving on 28 receptions (39 targets), with two TDs, averaging 48.3 yards per game.

Wilson has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of nine). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Michael Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 3 34 0

