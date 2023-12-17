Michael Wilson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals match up with the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. Take a look at Wilson's stats below.

Entering Week 15, Wilson has 28 receptions for 435 yards -- 15.5 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 39 occasions.

Michael Wilson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Cardinals have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Geoff Swaim (DNP/back): 9 Rec; 68 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Wilson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 39 28 435 100 2 15.5

Wilson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 5 3 26 0 Week 8 Ravens 6 4 58 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 3 34 0

