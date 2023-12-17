The Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to meet in a Week 15 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Michael Carter score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent stats and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Carter has rushed for 82 yards (7.5 per game) on 16 carries.

Carter has also caught 19 passes for 83 yards (7.5 per game).

In 11 games, Carter has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Bills 1 6 0 2 12 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 2 8 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Patriots 0 0 0 1 3 0 Week 4 Chiefs 1 9 0 2 12 0 Week 5 @Broncos 1 8 0 3 14 0 Week 6 Eagles 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Giants 2 2 0 0 0 0 Week 9 Chargers 0 0 0 6 24 0 Week 10 @Raiders 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Rams 4 19 0 4 15 0 Week 13 @Steelers 4 25 0 0 0 0

