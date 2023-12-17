Marquise Brown has a decent matchup when his Arizona Cardinals play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The 49ers have given up 222.1 passing yards per game, 16th in the league.

Brown's stat line this year reveals 51 catches for 574 yards and four scores. He averages 44.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 101 times.

Brown vs. the 49ers

Brown vs the 49ers (since 2021): 2 GP / 51.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 51.5 REC YPG / REC TD San Francisco has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the 49ers this year.

San Francisco has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 49ers yield 222.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The 49ers' defense is second in the NFL by giving up 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Cardinals Player Previews

Marquise Brown Receiving Props vs. the 49ers

Receiving Yards: 44.5 (-115)

Brown Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Brown has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 38.5% of his games (five of 13).

Brown has received 24.2% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (101 targets).

He has 574 receiving yards on 101 targets to rank 114th in NFL play with 5.7 yards per target.

Brown has four games with a touchdown catch this season (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has four total touchdowns this season (16.7% of his team's 24 offensive TDs).

With nine red zone targets, Brown has been on the receiving end of 23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Steelers 12/3/2023 Week 13 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 11/26/2023 Week 12 12 TAR / 6 REC / 88 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 1 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

