With the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) and the Arizona Cardinals (3-10) matching up on December 17 at State Farm Stadium, Brock Purdy and Kyler Murray will go head to head at the quarterback position. We analyze the two signal callers below, diving into the stats and trends that will impact this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Murray this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyler Murray vs. Brock Purdy Matchup

Kyler Murray 2023 Stats Brock Purdy 4 Games Played 13 60.8% Completion % 70.2% 864 (216) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,553 (273.3) 3 Touchdowns 25 2 Interceptions 7 106 (26.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 138 (10.6) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Kyler Murray Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 209.5 yards

: Over/Under 209.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 0.5 TD

49ers Defensive Stats

This year, opposing offenses have struggled to find the end zone against the 49ers' defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15.8 points allowed per game and seventh in the league with 300.4 yards allowed per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, San Francisco's D ranks 16th in the NFL with 2,887 passing yards allowed (222.1 per game) and second with 14 passing touchdowns allowed.

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the 49ers' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 78.3 rushing yards allowed per game and seventh in the league with 3.9 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, San Francisco is 22nd in the NFL in terms of third-down efficiency allowed, with a mark of 39.6%. It is ninth in red-zone efficiency allowed at 50%.

Who comes out on top when the 49ers and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Brock Purdy Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 251.5 yards

: Over/Under 251.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

So far this year, the 49ers have been lifted by their defense, which ranks first in the NFL with 15.8 points allowed per contest. They also rank seventh in total yards allowed (300.4 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, San Francisco ranks 16th in the NFL with 2,887 passing yards allowed (222.1 per game) and fifth in yards allowed per pass attempt (5.8).

Against the run, the 49ers rank No. 1 in the NFL with 78.3 rushing yards allowed per game. They rank third in rushing TDs allowed (six).

Defensively, San Francisco is 22nd in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 39.6%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks ninth at 50%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.