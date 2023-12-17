Should you wager on Kyler Murray finding his way into the end zone in the Arizona Cardinals' upcoming Week 15 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Kyler Murray score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Murray has rushed for 106 yards on 23 carries (26.5 ypg), with three rushing touchdowns.

Murray has scored a rushing TD in three games (of four games played).

Kyler Murray Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 10 Falcons 19 32 249 0 1 6 33 1 Week 11 @Texans 20 30 214 1 1 7 51 1 Week 12 Rams 27 45 256 1 0 1 2 1 Week 13 @Steelers 13 23 145 1 0 9 20 0

