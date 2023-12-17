Kyler Murray was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Arizona Cardinals match up against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're looking for Murray's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Murray's season stats include 864 passing yards (216.0 per game). He is 79-for-130 (60.8%), with three touchdown passes and two interceptions, and has 23 carries for 106 yards three touchdowns.

Kyler Murray Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Thumb

Week 15 Injury Reports

Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Murray 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 79 130 60.8% 864 3 2 6.6 23 106 3

Murray Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 10 Falcons 19 32 249 0 1 6 33 1 Week 11 @Texans 20 30 214 1 1 7 51 1 Week 12 Rams 27 45 256 1 0 1 2 1 Week 13 @Steelers 13 23 145 1 0 9 20 0

