Will James Conner find his way into the end zone when the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 15 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will James Conner score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)

Conner has 129 rushes for a team-best 631 rushing yards (70.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Conner has tacked on 14 catches for 36 yards (4 per game).

Conner has scored multiple rushing TDs once this year. He has scored on the ground in three games in all.

James Conner Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 14 62 0 5 8 0 Week 2 Giants 23 106 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 14 98 1 2 18 0 Week 4 @49ers 11 52 0 1 4 0 Week 5 Bengals 6 46 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 16 73 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Texans 14 62 0 2 1 0 Week 12 Rams 6 27 0 4 5 0 Week 13 @Steelers 25 105 2 0 0 0

