Grayson Allen and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be matching up versus the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Allen had 13 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 139-122 loss versus the Knicks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Allen's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.4 12.5 Rebounds 3.5 4.4 3.5 Assists -- 2.8 2.7 PRA -- 19.6 18.7 PR -- 16.8 16 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.9



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Wizards

Allen is responsible for taking 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.4 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Allen's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Wizards are ranked last in the league, allowing 126.8 points per contest.

The Wizards concede 49.2 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

The Wizards concede 30.1 assists per game, worst in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 17th in the league.

Grayson Allen vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 31 11 3 1 3 0 1 1/3/2023 29 3 3 2 1 0 1 1/1/2023 26 13 5 8 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.