The Idaho Vandals (4-4) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grand Canyon vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison

The Antelopes' 64.3 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 55.4 the Vandals allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.4 points, Grand Canyon is 5-2.

Idaho's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.

The Vandals record 63 points per game, nine more points than the 54 the Antelopes give up.

When Idaho scores more than 54 points, it is 3-3.

Grand Canyon is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 63 points.

The Vandals are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes allow to opponents (36.3%).

The Antelopes shoot 44.8% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Vandals concede.

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 12.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

12.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Tiarra Brown: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Naudia Evans: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Olivia Lane: 8.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%

8.3 PTS, 47.1 FG% Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 49 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

