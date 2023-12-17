How to Watch the Grand Canyon vs. Idaho Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:56 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Idaho Vandals (4-4) will attempt to snap a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Grand Canyon Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other WAC Games
Grand Canyon vs. Idaho Scoring Comparison
- The Antelopes' 64.3 points per game are 8.9 more points than the 55.4 the Vandals allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 55.4 points, Grand Canyon is 5-2.
- Idaho's record is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.
- The Vandals record 63 points per game, nine more points than the 54 the Antelopes give up.
- When Idaho scores more than 54 points, it is 3-3.
- Grand Canyon is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 63 points.
- The Vandals are making 38.5% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Antelopes allow to opponents (36.3%).
- The Antelopes shoot 44.8% from the field, 5.8% higher than the Vandals concede.
Grand Canyon Leaders
- Trinity San Antonio: 12.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
- Tiarra Brown: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
- Naudia Evans: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)
- Olivia Lane: 8.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%
- Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 49 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grand Canyon Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 63-50
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UT Arlington
|W 77-48
|College Park Center
|12/8/2023
|@ Arizona State
|W 66-59
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
|12/27/2023
|Arizona Christian
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.