Sunday's game that pits the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-2) versus the Idaho Vandals (4-4) at ICCU Arena has a projected final score of 60-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Grand Canyon, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM on December 17.

The Antelopes head into this matchup following a 66-59 victory against Arizona State on Friday.

Grand Canyon vs. Idaho Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

Grand Canyon vs. Idaho Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 60, Idaho 57

Other WAC Predictions

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes beat the No. 105-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Arizona State Sun Devils, 66-59, on December 8, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Grand Canyon has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Grand Canyon is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most wins.

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 105) on December 8

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 182) on November 6

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 235) on November 24

63-40 at home over Nicholls (No. 247) on November 25

77-48 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 254) on December 2

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 12.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

12.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Tiarra Brown: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

10.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Naudia Evans: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (19-for-44) Olivia Lane: 8.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%

8.3 PTS, 47.1 FG% Shay Fano: 6.6 PTS, 49 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.3 points per game (216th in college basketball) while giving up 54 per contest (31st in college basketball).

