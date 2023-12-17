Geoff Swaim did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals take on the San Francisco 49ers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. All of Swaim's stats can be found below.

In the passing game, Swaim has been targeted 10 times, with season stats of 68 yards on nine receptions (7.6 per catch) and zero TDs.

Geoff Swaim Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Back

The Cardinals have two other receivers on the injury report this week: Michael Wilson (LP/neck): 28 Rec; 435 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs Marquise Brown (DNP/heel): 51 Rec; 574 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs



Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023

4:05 PM

Swaim 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 9 68 28 0 7.6

Swaim Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bengals 2 2 22 0 Week 7 @Seahawks 1 1 8 0 Week 10 Falcons 2 2 13 0 Week 11 @Texans 2 2 15 0 Week 13 @Steelers 2 2 10 0

