Devin Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates will take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Booker, in his last appearance, had 28 points and nine assists in a 139-122 loss to the Knicks.

Let's look at Booker's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 28.1 27.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 6.3 Assists 8.5 8.3 7.8 PRA -- 42.3 41.9 PR -- 34 34.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.8



Devin Booker Insights vs. the Wizards

Booker has taken 19.1 shots per game this season and made 9.3 per game, which account for 14.3% and 14.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Booker is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Booker's opponents, the Wizards, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 106.0 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.3 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Wizards are the worst defensive team in the NBA, allowing 126.8 points per game.

Conceding 49.2 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have conceded 30.1 per contest, worst in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Wizards are ranked 17th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.