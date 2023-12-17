How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
The Arizona Cardinals (3-10) host a streaking San Francisco 49ers (10-3) squad on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers have won five games in a row.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
Cardinals Insights
- The Cardinals score just 1.9 more points per game (17.7) than the 49ers surrender (15.8).
- The Cardinals rack up just 4.1 fewer yards per game (296.3) than the 49ers allow (300.4).
- Arizona rushes for 123.9 yards per game, 45.6 more than the 78.3 San Francisco allows per contest.
- This season the Cardinals have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (23).
Cardinals Home Performance
- At home, the Cardinals average more points (23.2 per game) than overall (17.7). But they also concede more (28.7 per game) than overall (25.5).
- The Cardinals accumulate 337.8 yards per game at home (41.5 more than overall), and allow 369 at home (13.7 more than overall).
- At home, Arizona picks up more passing yards (198 per game) than it does overall (172.4). It also concedes fewer passing yards at home (211.2) than it does overall (216).
- The Cardinals accumulate 139.8 rushing yards per game at home (15.9 more than overall), and concede 157.8 at home (18.5 more than overall).
- At home the Cardinals convert more third downs (38%) than overall (37.6%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (48.1%) than overall (46.3%).
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Houston
|L 21-16
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Los Angeles
|L 37-14
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Pittsburgh
|W 24-10
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|at Chicago
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Seattle
|-
|-
