The Arizona Cardinals (3-10) host a streaking San Francisco 49ers (10-3) squad on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers have won five games in a row.

We have more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals Insights

  • The Cardinals score just 1.9 more points per game (17.7) than the 49ers surrender (15.8).
  • The Cardinals rack up just 4.1 fewer yards per game (296.3) than the 49ers allow (300.4).
  • Arizona rushes for 123.9 yards per game, 45.6 more than the 78.3 San Francisco allows per contest.
  • This season the Cardinals have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (23).

Cardinals Home Performance

  • At home, the Cardinals average more points (23.2 per game) than overall (17.7). But they also concede more (28.7 per game) than overall (25.5).
  • The Cardinals accumulate 337.8 yards per game at home (41.5 more than overall), and allow 369 at home (13.7 more than overall).
  • At home, Arizona picks up more passing yards (198 per game) than it does overall (172.4). It also concedes fewer passing yards at home (211.2) than it does overall (216).
  • The Cardinals accumulate 139.8 rushing yards per game at home (15.9 more than overall), and concede 157.8 at home (18.5 more than overall).
  • At home the Cardinals convert more third downs (38%) than overall (37.6%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (48.1%) than overall (46.3%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
11/19/2023 at Houston L 21-16 CBS
11/26/2023 Los Angeles L 37-14 FOX
12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh W 24-10 CBS
12/17/2023 San Francisco - CBS
12/24/2023 at Chicago - FOX
12/31/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX
1/7/2024 Seattle - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.