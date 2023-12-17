The Arizona Cardinals (3-10) host a streaking San Francisco 49ers (10-3) squad on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers have won five games in a row.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

Cardinals Insights

The Cardinals score just 1.9 more points per game (17.7) than the 49ers surrender (15.8).

The Cardinals rack up just 4.1 fewer yards per game (296.3) than the 49ers allow (300.4).

Arizona rushes for 123.9 yards per game, 45.6 more than the 78.3 San Francisco allows per contest.

This season the Cardinals have 15 turnovers, eight fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (23).

Cardinals Home Performance

At home, the Cardinals average more points (23.2 per game) than overall (17.7). But they also concede more (28.7 per game) than overall (25.5).

The Cardinals accumulate 337.8 yards per game at home (41.5 more than overall), and allow 369 at home (13.7 more than overall).

At home, Arizona picks up more passing yards (198 per game) than it does overall (172.4). It also concedes fewer passing yards at home (211.2) than it does overall (216).

The Cardinals accumulate 139.8 rushing yards per game at home (15.9 more than overall), and concede 157.8 at home (18.5 more than overall).

At home the Cardinals convert more third downs (38%) than overall (37.6%). But they also allow opponents to convert on more third downs (48.1%) than overall (46.3%).

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Houston L 21-16 CBS 11/26/2023 Los Angeles L 37-14 FOX 12/3/2023 at Pittsburgh W 24-10 CBS 12/17/2023 San Francisco - CBS 12/24/2023 at Chicago - FOX 12/31/2023 at Philadelphia - FOX 1/7/2024 Seattle - -

