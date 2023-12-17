Cardinals vs. 49ers Injury Report — Week 15
The Arizona Cardinals' (3-10) injury report heading into their matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (10-3) currently has 14 players on it. The matchup begins at 4:05 PM on Sunday, December 17 from State Farm Stadium.
The Cardinals' most recent game finished in a 24-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In their last game, the 49ers won 28-16 over the Seattle Seahawks.
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Heel
|Questionable
|Elijah Wilkinson
|OL
|Neck
|Questionable
|Blake Gillikin
|P
|Back
|Questionable
|Jalen Thompson
|S
|Toe
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Antonio Hamilton
|CB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kevin Strong
|DL
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Krys Barnes
|LB
|Ribs
|Questionable
|Bobby Price
|CB
|Quad
|Out
|Geoff Swaim
|TE
|Back
|Questionable
|Starling Thomas V
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|Neck
|Questionable
|Emari Demercado
|RB
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Tyreke Smith
|LB
|NIR
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Out
|Spencer Burford
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Aaron Banks
|OL
|Hip
|Out
|Dre Greenlaw
|LB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Charvarius Ward
|CB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Foot
|Out
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|Hamstring
|Out
|Oren Burks
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
Cardinals vs. 49ers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Cardinals Season Insights
- The Cardinals are compiling 296.3 total yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 355.3 total yards per game (24th-ranked).
- The Cardinals' defense has been a bottom-five unit in scoring defense this season, allowing 25.5 points per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 27th with 17.7 points per contest.
- The Cardinals' passing game has been sputtering, ranking third-worst in the NFL with 172.4 passing yards per game. They have been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, allowing 216 passing yards per contest (13th-ranked).
- Arizona has been struggling in run defense, ranking third-worst with 139.3 rushing yards allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, putting up 123.9 rushing yards per contest (ninth-ranked).
- At 0, the Cardinals sport the 15th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL, with 15 forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) and 15 turnovers committed (eighth in NFL).
Cardinals vs. 49ers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-12.5)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-800), Cardinals (+550)
- Total: 48.5 points
