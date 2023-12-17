On Sunday, December 17 at 4:05 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Our computer model projects that the 49ers will claim a victory -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers have been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 29.2 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 15.8 points allowed per game) this season. The Cardinals are compiling 296.3 total yards per game on offense this season (26th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 355.3 total yards per game (23rd-ranked).

Cardinals vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-12.5) Under (48) 49ers 31, Cardinals 13

Cardinals Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 14.3% chance to win.

Arizona has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have not covered the spread when an underdog by 12.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Arizona games have hit the over seven out of 13 times this year.

Games involving the Cardinals this year have averaged 43.2 points per game, a 4.8-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

49ers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 90.0%.

San Francisco is 7-5-1 ATS this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 12.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

A total of six out of 13 San Francisco games this season have gone over the point total.

The over/under in this game is 48 points, 4.6 higher than the average total in 49ers games this season.

Cardinals vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 29.2 15.8 29.8 16.5 28.7 15.1 Arizona 17.7 25.5 23.2 28.7 13.0 22.7

