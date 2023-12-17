Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Based on our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the eight Pac-12 bowl season matchups is Oregon State vs. Notre Dame -- for more suggestions, including parlay opportunities, see below.
Best Week 18 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Boise State +6.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Boise State by 5.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oklahoma +2.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Oklahoma Sooners
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 6.6 points
- Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Date: December 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Notre Dame -5.5 vs. Oregon State
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Notre Dame by 10.3 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 18 Pac-12 Total Bets
Over 40.5 - Oregon State vs. Notre Dame
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Projected Total: 55.0 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: December 29
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Under 67.5 - Liberty vs. Oregon
- Matchup: Liberty Flames at Oregon Ducks
- Projected Total: 61.4 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
Under 63.5 - Texas vs. Washington
- Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Washington Huskies
- Projected Total: 57.5 points
- Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Date: January 1
- TV Channel: ESPN
Week 18 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Washington
|13-0 (10-0 Pac-12)
|37.7 / 23.6
|469.1 / 397.2
|Oregon
|11-2 (8-2 Pac-12)
|44.2 / 17.3
|527.4 / 320.3
|Arizona
|10-3 (7-2 Pac-12)
|34.6 / 21.1
|448.0 / 357.9
|Oregon State
|8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)
|31.8 / 22.9
|409.2 / 349.2
|Utah
|8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)
|23.2 / 19.3
|348.4 / 307.2
|USC
|8-5 (5-4 Pac-12)
|41.8 / 34.4
|466.5 / 432.8
|UCLA
|8-5 (4-5 Pac-12)
|26.5 / 18.4
|426.8 / 301.5
|Cal
|6-7 (4-5 Pac-12)
|30.2 / 32.8
|391.7 / 413.5
|Washington State
|5-7 (2-7 Pac-12)
|31.7 / 28.1
|421.7 / 389.3
|Arizona State
|3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)
|17.8 / 31.8
|321.5 / 396.8
|Stanford
|3-9 (2-7 Pac-12)
|20.6 / 37.7
|351.8 / 461.7
|Colorado
|4-8 (1-8 Pac-12)
|28.2 / 34.8
|363.6 / 453.3
