Find out how each Big Sky team stacks up against the rest of the conference by taking a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Montana

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 22-6

6-4 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 149th

149th Strength of Schedule Rank: 35th

35th Last Game: W 86-75 vs San Jose State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Davis

@ UC Davis Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Portland State

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 22-6

8-3 | 22-6 Overall Rank: 155th

155th Strength of Schedule Rank: 249th

249th Last Game: L 69-65 vs San Diego

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fresno State

@ Fresno State Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: MW Network

3. Weber State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 19-9

6-4 | 19-9 Overall Rank: 174th

174th Strength of Schedule Rank: 193rd

193rd Last Game: W 84-71 vs Wyoming

Next Game

Opponent: Park (AZ)

Park (AZ) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Northern Arizona

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 18-14

6-5 | 18-14 Overall Rank: 201st

201st Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: W 76-74 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Francisco

@ San Francisco Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Montana State

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 12-16

4-5 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 114th

114th Last Game: W 106-81 vs SAGU American Indian

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Utah

Southern Utah Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Eastern Washington

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

3-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 5th

5th Last Game: W 103-34 vs Portland Bible

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Poly

@ Cal Poly Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Idaho

Current Record: 6-5 | Projected Record: 11-18

6-5 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 245th

245th Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: L 82-64 vs Stanford

Next Game

Opponent: @ UC Riverside

@ UC Riverside Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Northern Colorado

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 8-21

4-6 | 8-21 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 142nd

142nd Last Game: L 90-68 vs Colorado

Next Game

Opponent: @ Air Force

@ Air Force Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

4:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Altitude Sports (Watch on Fubo)

9. Idaho State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 6-23

4-6 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 302nd

302nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: L 82-74 vs Southern Utah

Next Game

Opponent: @ Oregon State

@ Oregon State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22 TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks (Watch on Fubo)

10. Sacramento State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-27

2-7 | 2-27 Overall Rank: 318th

318th Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: L 62-60 vs CSU Fullerton

Next Game