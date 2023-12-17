The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) face the Arizona Wildcats (7-3) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET in Pac-12 play.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks

Arizona vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 63 the Sun Devils give up.

Arizona is 6-1 when it scores more than 63 points.

Arizona State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.

The 68.1 points per game the Sun Devils record are 6.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.4).

When Arizona State puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 7-1.

Arizona has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.

This season the Sun Devils are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats concede.

The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field, just 7% more than the Sun Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Esmery Martinez: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Breya Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 66.7 FG% Helena Pueyo: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

4.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Sali Kourouma: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

