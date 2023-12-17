The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) face the Arizona Wildcats (7-3) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET in Pac-12 play.

Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Arizona vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 63 the Sun Devils give up.
  • Arizona is 6-1 when it scores more than 63 points.
  • Arizona State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.
  • The 68.1 points per game the Sun Devils record are 6.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.4).
  • When Arizona State puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 7-1.
  • Arizona has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.
  • This season the Sun Devils are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats concede.
  • The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field, just 7% more than the Sun Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.

Arizona Leaders

  • Kailyn Gilbert: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
  • Esmery Martinez: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
  • Breya Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%
  • Helena Pueyo: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
  • Sali Kourouma: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ UNLV L 72-53 Cox Pavilion
12/7/2023 UCSD W 81-38 McKale Center
12/13/2023 Texas L 88-75 McKale Center
12/17/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/20/2023 Gonzaga - Footprint Center
12/31/2023 Seattle U - McKale Center

