How to Watch the Arizona vs. Arizona State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) face the Arizona Wildcats (7-3) on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET in Pac-12 play.
Arizona Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona vs. Arizona State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 63 the Sun Devils give up.
- Arizona is 6-1 when it scores more than 63 points.
- Arizona State has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.
- The 68.1 points per game the Sun Devils record are 6.7 more points than the Wildcats allow (61.4).
- When Arizona State puts up more than 61.4 points, it is 7-1.
- Arizona has a 7-1 record when giving up fewer than 68.1 points.
- This season the Sun Devils are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Wildcats concede.
- The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field, just 7% more than the Sun Devils' defensive field-goal percentage.
Arizona Leaders
- Kailyn Gilbert: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)
- Esmery Martinez: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Breya Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%
- Helena Pueyo: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)
- Sali Kourouma: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
Arizona Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 72-53
|Cox Pavilion
|12/7/2023
|UCSD
|W 81-38
|McKale Center
|12/13/2023
|Texas
|L 88-75
|McKale Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/31/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|McKale Center
