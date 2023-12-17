Arizona vs. Arizona State December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona Wildcats (6-2) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2), on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Arizona Players to Watch
- Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Arizona State Players to Watch
