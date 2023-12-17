Sunday's contest between the Arizona Wildcats (7-3) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) at Desert Financial Arena has a projected final score of 68-64 based on our computer prediction, with Arizona securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM on December 17.

Their last time out, the Sun Devils lost 66-59 to Grand Canyon on Friday.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Arizona State vs. Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 68, Arizona State 64

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

When the Sun Devils defeated the UTSA Roadrunners, who are ranked No. 118 in our computer rankings, on November 6 by a score of 70-55, it was their signature win of the year so far.

The Sun Devils have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 3 losses (two).

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 118) on November 6

66-49 over South Florida (No. 129) on November 24

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 137) on November 10

76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 154) on December 1

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 191) on November 19

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 13.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

13.6 PTS, 2.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Trayanna Crisp: 12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45)

12.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 43.0 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (17-for-45) Kadidia Toure: 8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.9 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.9 FG% Journey Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 41.4 FG%

6.6 PTS, 41.4 FG% Jalyn Brown: 13.1 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game with a +51 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (153rd in college basketball) and allow 63.0 per outing (160th in college basketball).

