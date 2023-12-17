Sunday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona Wildcats (7-3) squaring off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-3) at 7:00 PM (on December 17). Our computer prediction projects a win for Arizona by a score of 68-64, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Wildcats' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in an 88-75 loss to Texas.

Arizona vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Pac-12 Arizona

Arizona vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 68, Arizona State 64

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats' best win this season came against the South Dakota Coyotes, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 102) in our computer rankings. The Wildcats brought home the 61-52 win at a neutral site on November 20.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Sun Devils are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

61-52 over South Dakota (No. 102) on November 20

87-64 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 133) on November 10

90-67 over Memphis (No. 142) on November 18

79-66 at home over San Diego (No. 151) on November 14

68-57 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 155) on November 6

Arizona Leaders

Kailyn Gilbert: 14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29)

14.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40 FG%, 44.8 3PT% (13-for-29) Esmery Martinez: 10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)

10.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 46.7 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25) Breya Cunningham: 8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 66.7 FG%

8.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK, 66.7 FG% Helena Pueyo: 4.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

4.6 PTS, 2.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Sali Kourouma: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 47.3 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game, with a +97 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.1 points per game (118th in college basketball) and allow 61.4 per contest (135th in college basketball).

