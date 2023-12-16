Will Zach Sanford Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 16?
The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Zach Sanford light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Sanford 2022-23 stats and insights
- In two of 16 games last season, Sanford scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
- He did not face the Sabres last season.
- Sanford produced no points on the power play last season.
- Sanford averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
- The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
