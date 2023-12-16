The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Zach Sanford light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 16 games last season, Sanford scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

He did not face the Sabres last season.

Sanford produced no points on the power play last season.

Sanford averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.

The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

