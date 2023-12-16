The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Zach Sanford light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Zach Sanford score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Sanford 2022-23 stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games last season, Sanford scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.
  • He did not face the Sabres last season.
  • Sanford produced no points on the power play last season.
  • Sanford averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Sabres 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, allowing 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL action.
  • The Sabres shut out opponents twice last season. As a team, they averaged 14.3 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

