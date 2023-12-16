Saturday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (5-5) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-3) squaring off at Cintas Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-69 win for heavily favored Xavier according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Xavier vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 80, Winthrop 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-10.7)

Xavier (-10.7) Computer Predicted Total: 148.7

Xavier has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Winthrop is 3-6-0. The Musketeers are 5-4-0 and the Eagles are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers outscore opponents by 5.4 points per game (scoring 76.4 points per game to rank 150th in college basketball while giving up 71.0 per outing to rank 185th in college basketball) and have a +54 scoring differential overall.

The 39.4 rebounds per game Xavier averages rank 72nd in the nation, and are 2.0 more than the 37.4 its opponents grab per outing.

Xavier knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.0. It shoots 33.9% from deep while its opponents hit 29.0% from long range.

The Musketeers average 92.4 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball), while giving up 85.9 points per 100 possessions (89th in college basketball).

Xavier has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (229th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (196th in college basketball).

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 80.8 points per game (64th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +147 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.3 points per game.

Winthrop wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It records 36.5 rebounds per game, 193rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.9.

Winthrop makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball) at a 36.5% rate (77th in college basketball), compared to the 7.6 its opponents make, shooting 29.5% from deep.

Winthrop has committed 1.7 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.5 (149th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (97th in college basketball).

