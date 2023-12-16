The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Troy Stecher light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Stecher stats and insights

  • Stecher has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Stecher has zero points on the power play.
  • Stecher averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.8%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sabres are allowing 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Stecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:31 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:04 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:49 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:35 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:58 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:01 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:59 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 26:49 Away W 2-0

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

