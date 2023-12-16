Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Pima County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sahuarita High School at Benson High School
- Game Time: 11:40 AM AZT on December 16
- Location: Benson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baboquivari High School at Empire High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 16
- Location: Benson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
