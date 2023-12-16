The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) are 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 149.5.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northern Arizona -2.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Northern Arizona and its opponents have combined to put up more than 149.5 points.

Northern Arizona has had an average of 140.5 points in its games this season, 9.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lumberjacks' ATS record is 6-4-0 this season.

Northern Arizona has been favored in three games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Lumberjacks have entered three games this season favored by -160 or more, and won each of those games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Northern Arizona.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northern Arizona 2 20% 66.6 143 73.9 151.6 145.3 Southern Utah 4 50% 76.4 143 77.7 151.6 143.1

Additional Northern Arizona Insights & Trends

The Lumberjacks score 66.6 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 77.7 the Thunderbirds allow.

When Northern Arizona totals more than 77.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northern Arizona 6-4-0 2-1 2-8-0 Southern Utah 6-2-0 5-1 6-2-0

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northern Arizona Southern Utah 6-8 Home Record 13-2 3-13 Away Record 5-8 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 78.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

