The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (2-5) meet the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Trenton McLaughlin: 12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Liam Lloyd: 8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Jackson: 11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Oakland Fort: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Carson Basham: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Northern Arizona Rank Northern Arizona AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 347th 62.0 Points Scored 76.2 162nd 279th 75.7 Points Allowed 77.3 305th 349th 27.3 Rebounds 30.7 281st 334th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 9.5 152nd 315th 5.6 3pt Made 6.8 239th 177th 13.4 Assists 9.5 348th 318th 14.1 Turnovers 11.8 176th

