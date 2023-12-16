The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Arizona Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM Northern Arizona (-3.5) 149.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Arizona (-3.5) 149.5 -168 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Northern Arizona has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just two of the Lumberjacks games have gone over the point total.

Southern Utah has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

A total of six Thunderbirds games this year have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.