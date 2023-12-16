The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lumberjacks have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents have knocked down.
  • The Thunderbirds are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lumberjacks sit at 342nd.
  • The Lumberjacks average 11.1 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Thunderbirds allow (77.7).
  • Northern Arizona has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks ceded 72.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 75.8.
  • In terms of three-pointers, Northern Arizona performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.4 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Pacific W 78-58 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/6/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 78-76 Teague Center
12/9/2023 @ Incarnate Word W 76-75 McDermott Center
12/16/2023 Southern Utah - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/20/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center

