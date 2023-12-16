The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

This season, the Lumberjacks have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents have knocked down.

The Thunderbirds are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lumberjacks sit at 342nd.

The Lumberjacks average 11.1 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Thunderbirds allow (77.7).

Northern Arizona has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68.9).

In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks ceded 72.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 75.8.

In terms of three-pointers, Northern Arizona performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.4 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule