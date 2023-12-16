How to Watch Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome in Flagstaff, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northern Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Lumberjacks have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.0% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents have knocked down.
- The Thunderbirds are the 310th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Lumberjacks sit at 342nd.
- The Lumberjacks average 11.1 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Thunderbirds allow (77.7).
- Northern Arizona has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 77.7 points.
Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Northern Arizona put up 78.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.7 more points than it averaged away from home (68.9).
- In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks ceded 72.6 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 75.8.
- In terms of three-pointers, Northern Arizona performed better when playing at home last season, making 9.4 treys per game with a 38.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Pacific
|W 78-58
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/6/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 78-76
|Teague Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Incarnate Word
|W 76-75
|McDermott Center
|12/16/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
|12/20/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ Northern Colorado
|-
|Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
