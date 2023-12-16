Saturday's contest between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-5) and Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) matching up at J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome has a projected final score of 75-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Northern Arizona, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 75, Southern Utah 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Arizona (-3.7)

Northern Arizona (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Northern Arizona has compiled a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern Utah is 6-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Lumberjacks are 2-8-0 and the Thunderbirds are 6-2-0.

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks are being outscored by 7.3 points per game with a -73 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.6 points per game (325th in college basketball) and allow 73.9 per contest (252nd in college basketball).

Northern Arizona averages 31.4 rebounds per game (342nd in college basketball) while allowing 37.2 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.8 boards per game.

Northern Arizona knocks down 6.6 three-pointers per game (259th in college basketball) while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc (278th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 5.3 per game while shooting 26.6%.

The Lumberjacks' 85.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 324th in college basketball, and the 94.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 281st in college basketball.

Northern Arizona forces 13.4 turnovers per game (90th in college basketball) while committing 13.5 (302nd in college basketball play).

