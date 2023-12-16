Nick Schmaltz will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the Buffalo Sabres at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Schmaltz available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus this season, in 20:15 per game on the ice, is -11.

In seven of 29 games this year Schmaltz has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Schmaltz has a point in 15 games this year (out of 29), including multiple points five times.

In 10 of 29 games this year, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Schmaltz goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 51.2% of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Sabres

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 2 20 Points 1 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

