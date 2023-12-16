The North Dakota State Bison (11-3) visit the Montana Grizzlies (12-1) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

On defense, Montana has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by allowing only 288.5 yards per game. The offense ranks 30th (391.5 yards per game). Things have been positive for North Dakota State on both offense and defense, as it is compiling 443.4 total yards per game (seventh-best) and ceding just 303.6 total yards per game (23rd-best).

Montana vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Montana North Dakota State 391.5 (14th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 443.4 (2nd) 288.5 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303.6 (85th) 191.8 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.4 (4th) 199.6 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (68th) 2 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (65th) 3 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (1st)

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell has thrown for 1,701 yards, completing 59.5% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 734 yards (56.5 ypg) on 144 carries with nine rushing touchdowns.

Eli Gillman has carried the ball 175 times for a team-high 901 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 10 times as a runner.

Keelan White's 739 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 47 times and has collected 47 receptions and four touchdowns.

Junior Bergen has caught 49 passes for 707 yards (54.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Aaron Fontes' 38 grabs are good enough for 517 yards and five touchdowns.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller has thrown for 2,525 yards on 199-of-269 passing with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 650 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

TaMerik Williams has carried the ball 114 times for 716 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Eli Green has collected 41 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 789 (56.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 45 times and has two touchdowns.

Zach Mathis has 44 receptions (on 50 targets) for a total of 637 yards (45.5 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

RaJa Nelson's 30 receptions (on 29 targets) have netted him 375 yards (26.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

