Can we expect Michael Kesselring lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Michael Kesselring score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Kesselring stats and insights

Kesselring has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has scored one goal against the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).

Kesselring has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Kesselring recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:15 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 11:07 Away L 5-2 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 6:36 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:34 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:23 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 13:59 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:23 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 2-0 11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-5

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

