When the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Michael Carcone light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Michael Carcone score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Carcone stats and insights

Carcone has scored in 10 of 28 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Carcone averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 102 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Carcone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:54 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:48 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 12:15 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 10:35 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 8:40 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 12:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 14:24 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:26 Away W 2-0

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

