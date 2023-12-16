Should you wager on Matias Maccelli to score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maccelli stats and insights

  • Maccelli has scored in six of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted four shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Maccelli's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:42 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:19 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:33 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.