Will Mathew Dumba Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 16?
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dumba stats and insights
- In two of 28 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Dumba has no points on the power play.
- Dumba averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.7%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Dumba recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:37
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:31
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:49
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:08
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|L 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.