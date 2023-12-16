Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Maricopa County, Arizona? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Doherty Middle School at Valley Vista High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM AZT on December 16

1:00 PM AZT on December 16 Location: Surprise, AZ

Surprise, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Crismon High School at Mogollon High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM MT on December 16

1:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Heber, AZ

Heber, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Christian High School at Otay Ranch High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 16

3:00 PM PT on December 16 Location: Chula Vista, CA

Chula Vista, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Anthem Preparatory Academy at North Phoenix Preparatory

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on December 16

4:30 PM MT on December 16 Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ Conference: Central 1A

Central 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain View High School - Mesa at Desert Vista High School