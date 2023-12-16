Should you bet on Juuso Valimaki to find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

Valimaki is yet to score through 23 games this season.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sabres defensive stats

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:58 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:07 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT 11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT 11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

