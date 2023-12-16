When the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jason Zucker score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Zucker stats and insights

Zucker has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

On the power play, Zucker has accumulated three goals and one assist.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Zucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:29 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 18:16 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:47 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 12:16 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:01 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:14 Home W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:01 Home W 3-1 11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:57 Away W 2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.