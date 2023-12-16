Will Jason Zucker Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 16?
When the Arizona Coyotes play the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Jason Zucker score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jason Zucker score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Zucker stats and insights
- Zucker has scored in five of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- On the power play, Zucker has accumulated three goals and one assist.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 102 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Zucker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:51
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|16:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/11/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|12:16
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|16:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 2-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Coyotes vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.