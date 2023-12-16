Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | New Orleans Bowl
The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-3.5), in this season's New Orleans Bowl, where they will face the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns. the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 2:15 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 55.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Caesars Superdome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|Louisiana Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jacksonville State (-3.5)
|55.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Jacksonville State (-3.5)
|57.5
|-154
|+128
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Gamecocks have been favored by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in each of them.
- Louisiana has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.