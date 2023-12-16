For people looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Arizona Coyotes and the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jack McBain a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jack McBain score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McBain stats and insights

McBain has scored in three of 14 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sabres.

McBain has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 102 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.8 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

McBain recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:33 Home W 1-0 11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:03 Away L 2-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 1 0 1 14:06 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:49 Home W 3-2 11/1/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 10:12 Away L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Blackhawks 4 2 2 11:12 Home W 8-1 10/27/2023 Kings 1 1 0 15:13 Home L 5-4 10/24/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:22 Away L 6-3 10/21/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:52 Home W 2-1

Coyotes vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

MSG-B, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.